Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.71 and a 200-day moving average of $431.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

