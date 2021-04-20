Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 1.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 152,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,658. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

