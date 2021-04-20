Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,513. The firm has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

