Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 48,378 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 18,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.