Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases Shares of 3,150 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.71. 961,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,382,926. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

