Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 1,533 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.62. 601,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,552,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

