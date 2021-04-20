Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 0.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NYSE:CCL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 416,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,596,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

