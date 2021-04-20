Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases Shares of 132,690 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 4.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,404. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

