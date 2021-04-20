AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $97.57, but opened at $100.50. AutoNation shares last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 5,186 shares traded.

The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

