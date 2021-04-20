C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

C-Bond Systems stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,114. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

