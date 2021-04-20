Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 12,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

