Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 277 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 2,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,770. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.