Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $552.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.21 and its 200 day moving average is $520.59. The firm has a market cap of $244.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

