iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

