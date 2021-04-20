Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.02. 51,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,996. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $236.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

