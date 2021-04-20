Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

