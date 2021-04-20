Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 796 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 54,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,127. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

