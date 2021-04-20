Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. 91,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

