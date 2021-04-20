Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. 35,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

