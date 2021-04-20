Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce sales of $172.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.50 million and the highest is $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $695.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $724.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.47 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.80. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

