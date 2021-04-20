Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 3,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.