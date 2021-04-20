Deirdre Drake Sells 13,747 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $14,832.00.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

