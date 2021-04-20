Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $58.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,667. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 344,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

