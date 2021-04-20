Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

SKX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

