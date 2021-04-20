Morgan Stanley Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $175.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,227. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

