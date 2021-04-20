iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$71.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.57.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,226. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$37.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.92.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.1900004 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

