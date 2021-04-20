Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.12 and a 200-day moving average of $510.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

