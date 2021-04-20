Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

