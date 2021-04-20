Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

PSX opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

