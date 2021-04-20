Truist Securities Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $88.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.