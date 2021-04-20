KCS Wealth Advisory Has $241,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

