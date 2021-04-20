iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.