Morgan Stanley Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $92.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 246,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 170,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

