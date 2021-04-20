Tendies One Day Volume Reaches $717,674.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $792,188.45 and approximately $717,674.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00089019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00642934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

