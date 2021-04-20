Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 7,597 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 628,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,741,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

