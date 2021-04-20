Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lessened by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. 54,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,972. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

