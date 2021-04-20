Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.12

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.12 and last traded at $294.19, with a volume of 127088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

