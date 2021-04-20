Short Interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expands By 27.4%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.21. 31,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 243.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

