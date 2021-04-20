Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Put Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,061 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

