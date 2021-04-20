SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.27

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 3046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

