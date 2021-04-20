Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

