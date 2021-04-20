Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

FB stock opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

