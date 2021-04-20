$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 35,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

