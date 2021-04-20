Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

