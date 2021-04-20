Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

