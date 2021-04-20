The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The St. Joe worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

