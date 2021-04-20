Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Umpqua accounts for 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 403,716 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

