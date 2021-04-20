Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,678 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

