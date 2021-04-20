Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,865 shares during the period. B&G Foods makes up about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

