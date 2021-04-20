Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.